Ram Temple consecration: Delhi assembly to organise ‘Sundarkand Path’ tomorrow ahead of grand Ayodhya event

The ‘Sundarkand’ segment from the Hindu epic of Ramayana will be recited in the Delhi assembly on Tuesday ahead of the big Ram Temple consecration ceremony event in Ayodhya a week later. Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that ‘Sundarkand’ and ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ will be recited in the assembly on the first Tuesday of every month. Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj (ANI)

Speaking about holding the ‘Sundarkand path’ at the Delhi assembly, minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Tomorrow is Tuesday, and from tomorrow, it will be organised in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Delhi... We invite the general public also to it... Soon, at around 2600 places, Sunder Kand Path and Hanuman Chalisa would be organised... No one can question Ram's name and devotion to Hanuman... We have no questions against the Ram Temple... The construction of Ram Temple is a matter of joy and pride for us..."

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The party had organised 'Sundarkand' sessions in 2020 after AAP's victory in Delhi polls, but only AAP leaders participated in that time. The Delhi minister said that the party would also include general public to take part in the event starting Tuesday.

The ‘path’ is being read before the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya which will be held just days after. Ayodhya is gearing up for an influx of pilgrims who are anticipated to visit in large numbers to witness the installation of the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum on January 22. The Vedic rituals for the pran-pratishtha ceremony are scheduled to commence on January 16, a week prior to the main event. Local authorities are actively preparing for the expected surge in visitors during the January 22 ceremony, putting in place heightened security measures and making logistical arrangements for all participants.

(With inputs from ANI)