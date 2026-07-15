Kejriwal backs CJP protest, urges Wangchuk to end hunger strike

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday extended his support to the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar and urged climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike amid concerns over his health. ‘ Kejriwal described Wangchuk as a national treasure and appealed to him to end his fast. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Kejriwal said the AAP stands firmly with the CJP’s demands and called for Pradhan’s resignation. “The Central government must fix the system so that paper leaks never happen again and children do not have to suffer,” he said.

Kejriwal described Wangchuk as a national treasure and appealed to him to end his fast.

“There are many other ways to put your message across... I will visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Thursday to express solidarity,” Kejriwal said.

He added that AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh had visited the protest site.

The protest has been ongoing for 25 days, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET 2026 paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s on-screen marking system.

Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then. Tuesday marked the 17th day of his fast.

Protest organisers have claimed Wangchuk has lost over 8kg, developed muscle loss and is experiencing severe weakness, though he has refused repeated requests to end the fast.

The appeal from Kejriwal came hours after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted that Wangchuk had “started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain”. Dipke said he had urged Wangchuk to end the fast, but the activist denied

.