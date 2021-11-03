Kejriwal, cabinet colleagues to participate in Diwali rituals

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will participate in Diwali rituals along with his cabinet ministers at the national capital’s Thyagaraj Stadium, where the government has created a temporary structure resembling the under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“Tomorrow (Thursday), we will be celebrating Diwali. Let us celebrate it together once again. At 7 pm, I will be participating in the rituals with my cabinet ministers and the event will be broadcast live on several TV channels. I request you to join us from your homes,” said Kejriwal at an online briefing.

Kejriwal visited Ayodhya last week, and his ministerial colleagues participated in Diwali rituals at the Akshardham Temple last year. The rituals were live-streamed to discourage people from stepping out for community celebrations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge, in September held a “Tiranga yatra (Tricolour march)” in Ayodhya while calling for Ram Rajya that they equated with true nationalism and communal harmony.

The two offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and the Hanuman Garhi Temple besides meeting several seers in Ayodhya.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party earlier also kick-started their campaigns ahead of the 2022 polls in Uttar Pradesh from Ayodhya. The Supreme Court in 2019 paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site where the demolished Babri Masjid once stood.

Kejriwal separately on Wednesday cited a spike in Covid-19 cases around Diwali last year while urging people to ensure mask compliance and social distancing when they step out for festive shopping and celebrations.

“People are stepping out in the festive season but a large number of them are not adhering to mask compliance and social distancing. Numerous photos and videos have surfaced. I appeal to people to celebrate festivals with utmost precaution. We should remember that Delhi witnessed a Covid-19 wave during the festive season last year. It happened because of our own negligence. We should not let that happen again,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also warned people over increasing cases of dengue.