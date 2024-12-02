Kejriwal continues attack on BJP over law and order in Delhi

Continuing his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the law-and-order situation in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Centre of abandoning Delhi to the “mercy of criminals and gangsters.” Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi chief minister Atishi during his padayatra in Kalkaji, New Delhi on Sunday. (Arvind Kejriwal-X)

His comments came during a visit to the family of two brothers in west Delhi’s Naraina, who were killed in separate incidents over the past few months.

“Two days ago, a young man was murdered... The tragic part is that six months ago, his younger brother was also murdered. After that incident, the family informed the police that they were facing serious threats and requested protection. Unfortunately, no action was taken, and now the elder brother has also been killed. This is an extremely sorrowful and alarming situation,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief was referring to the murder of 36-year-old Manoj Kumar, who was stabbed to death inside a park in Naraina on Sunday, allegedly over personal enmity. Kumar, who lived with his parents, wife, and children, was the family’s sole breadwinner.

Police said they identified a few suspects and detained two persons who live in the same locality.

“Multiple teams were formed to identify and apprehend the persons involved in the incident,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer.

However, the family has alleged that the arrested persons were not the culprits and that the same group of men who murdered Kumar’s younger brother, Pramod Rai, six months ago were responsible for this attack.

Manoj’s wife, Mamta, recounted the moments before his murder. “He called me saying someone was following him. I told him to come home. Around six months back, his brother was killed by a group of men. I believe the same people killed my husband. They had threatened us before, yet the police did nothing. Manoj was the sole breadwinner of our family. Who will take care of us now?” she said.

HT reached out to deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer who said that four people have been arrested in the murder, and three minors apprehended in the case. “Two of the minors concerned were previously apprehended in the murder of Manoj’s brother Pramod in June. They were released by the juvenile justice board in July and September, and had we suspect they murdered Manoj because of they were apprehended in the previous case,” DCP Veer said, adding that all the people held in the case are relatives.

This incident is one of several recent violent crimes in Delhi that have prompted AAP leaders to target the central government over what they allege is a “deteriorating” law and order situation ahead of the upcoming elections. Delhi, as a Union territory, has its police force under the direct control of the central government.

“Yesterday alone, three murders were reported in different parts of the city, along with one attempt-to-murder case. Delhi’s residents are now feeling completely unsafe. Home minister Amit Shah and the BJP have left the people of Delhi at the mercy of gangsters, hooligans, and rapists. There is nobody to protect the people. The people have no hope left, they do not know where to go for protection. I request Amit Shah and the BJP to provide security to the people of Delhi. The situation in the city has deteriorated drastically, and residents feel extremely unsafe. Please take concrete steps to address this dire state of affairs,” Kejriwal said.