'3rd attack on me in 35 days': Kejriwal on liquid thrown at him during padyatra

Reacting to the liquid attack on him during a padyatra (foot march) in Delhi on Saturday, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging deterioration in law and order sitation in the city. Former Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal reacts after a man allegedly splashed liquid on him in New Delhi on Saturday.( PTI)

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal said, “The liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been dangerous. This is the third attack on me in the last 35 days.” The former chief minister also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of sending the message that complainants, rather than offenders, will face arrest.

Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who had earlier filed a complaint about extortion by gangsters.

"Instead of arresting criminals, they are targeting our MLAs," the AAP chief alleged, demanding action against the real offenders to ensure the safety of Delhi's residents.

In a major security scare, a man splashed some liquid on Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

“Now when I feel that gangsters are taking control, there was a firing in Nangloi, I tried to visit, I was stopped by BJP workers. The businessmen are living in fear, they get extortion call, if they don't follow, the firing happens. A 64-year-old person was stabbed to death. Senior citizens are in fear. Women are in fear. Today I am going to Tilak Nagar, to meet shop owners where firing happened,” Kejriwal said at the press conference.

"The law and order of Delhi is under Home Minister Amit Shah. I raised the issue, I thought he would act, but instead attack happened on me yesterday. Liquid was thrown on me, it could have been dangerous. Our MLA has been arrested, he was also a victim of gangsters, he was getting calls from them. He had written to Delhi Police asking for help against the threats of gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu... He was asked to collect money by the gangster. MLA Naresh Balyan is victim of Kapil Sangwan. Instead of taking action against the gangster, he was arrested, and I was attacked," Kejriwal said.

Attack on Kejriwal

According to police reports, the incident took place while Kejriwal and his followers were strolling through the Malviya Nagar area of south Delhi on Saturday.

The BJP vehemently denied Chief Minister Atishi's charge that Kejriwal was a saffron party employee, despite police claims that water was thrown at him at the public event that was planned without their consent.

AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the event and said this is the third "attack" on Kejriwal in the previous 35 days.

They added that the individual was recognised as Ashok Jha and that he was being held and interrogated.

The padayatra was being held by the AAP national convener in the Greater Kailash assembly segment's Savitri Nagar neighbourhood.

In a similar incident back in 2016, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, was attacked with ink in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The next evening, the AAP national convenor had posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Hmm..God bless those who threw ink, I wish them well." According to reports, Kejriwal was given warning signs for his purportedly "pro-Pakistan" remarks.