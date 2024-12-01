Kejriwal's big remark on Delhi assembly polls, says AAP won't form any alliance

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party will not form an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled to take place in February. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.(PTI)

"There will be no alliance in Delhi," Kejriwal said at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday.

Kejriwal's statement comes despite both parties being part of the opposition INDIA bloc and having contested the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi together earlier this year. However, their joint effort yielded no results, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

The AAP and Congress had also attempted to form an alliance ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls in October but failed to reach a seat-sharing agreement despite multiple rounds of talks.

This development is significant, as it clears the way for a triangular contest in the Delhi Assembly polls, with the AAP, Congress, and BJP vying for power.

Attack on Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal's remarks come a day after a man threw some liquid on him while he was on a 'padyatra' in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. AAP claimed that it was spirit and the "attacker" wanted to set the party supremo afire, but the police has said water was thrown at Kejriwal.

Police also say that the public event was organised without their permission. The BJP has strongly refuted Chief Minister Atishi's accusation that the accused was a worker of the saffron party.

AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the incident and said this is the third "attack" on Kejriwal in the last 35 days.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ashok Jha, a serving bus marshal at Delhi Transport Corporation's Khanpur Depot, has been detained.

Three-way contest in Delhi?

With Delhi elections slated for February 2025, AAP is vying for a third consecutive term following its resounding 2020 victory, where it bagged 62 of 70 seats.

The BJP on the other hand is aiming for a comeback in Delhi after 25 years.