PTI |
Dec 06, 2023 10:35 AM IST
Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds
The records of the last 15 years will be audited, they said.
"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed for an audit of DJB," a source said.
The BJP and AAP have been sparring over alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board since last month.