Kejriwal following Lalu's ‘loot’ model in Delhi: Anurag Thakur's attack ahead of MCD poll

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav's "loot" model is being followed in Delhi by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday while addressing a press conference said "Earlier, we saw 'Chaara Ghotala', now, there is a government, whose name is involved in not one but several corruptions. Arvind Kejriwal has presented a new model of corruption. Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'loot' model is being followed by Kejriwal in Delhi."

He further jibed that he would need a truck if he had to bring all the documents of corruption.

"The AAP government is involved in liquor, education, DTC bus scams. Now, they have even deprived labourers of their rights. If I have to bring all the documents of his corruption, I would need a truck I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal if he is even able to sleep properly at night," he further said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Delhi government has "misallocated" funds into "fake" accounts that were meant for the labourers.

"If we look at the documents, it is very clear that they have allocated fake jobs to fake people with fake mobile numbers, some of them being traced in even Haryana and Andhra Pradesh. So, the money that was to be given to the labours, was given to Arvind Kejriwal and his 'friends'. They have robbed the labourers of their rights," he said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the upcoming MCD elections and said the party will secure more seats than in the last polls.

"The corrupt Aam Adami party has many frauds, from the health minister who is in jail to the education minister trapped in liquor swindle; it is the party of liars," Thakur alleged.

He had alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has "only three main agendas and these are alcohol, corruption and fraud".

The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.