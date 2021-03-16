Kejriwal orders release of pending funds to 12 state-funded DU colleges

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday ordered the release of pending funds, amounting to ₹28.24 crore, to the 12 state-funded colleges of Delhi University (DU) in order to enable them to pay salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff.

The chief minister held a meeting with principals of these 12 colleges on Tuesday to resolve the ongoing tussle between the government and the colleges over funds. The colleges had alleged that the government either delayed the release of funds or gave “insufficient” grants, while the government alleged financial irregularities in these colleges and claimed they had surplus reserves.

The issue further escalated last week when the Delhi government’s higher education department asked the governing bodies of these colleges to pass a resolution stating that the pattern of assistance as suggested by the Delhi government, and not that of the University Grants Commission (UGC), will be followed for the release of grant-in-aid from the government.

The resolution was also to state that colleges can use “surplus funds” available with them for the purpose of paying salaries. The student society fund was to be excluded from “surplus funds” since a legal case on whether student funds may be used for salary purposes is pending before the court. The GBs of two colleges, out of the 12, on Saturday passed such a resolution.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Kejriwal said, “The Delhi government has decided to release ₹28.24 crore, which is the amount that is pending with the Delhi government, to the fully funded Delhi University colleges. The Delhi government will only issue funds in the future based on the directions of the court on whether funds currently available under different heads can be used for salaries or not. We know and understand the plight of staff and teachers, and we do not want their salaries to be stopped till the time the matter is sub judice. We will release the amount so that the colleges do not suffer.”

Kejriwal also said the Delhi government will send an invite to DU vice-chancellor (V-C) on behalf of Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia to have a dialogue with him on all pending issues. “Since the past few years, we have tried to initiate talks with DU authorities and the V-C, but there may have been differences, political and otherwise. Today is a new beginning,” he said.

Sisodia, who was also present in the meeting, said since these colleges are fully funded by the Delhi government, they will have to follow the government’s pattern of assistance. “There should be 100% transparency in their accounts and budgets which is required to bridge the gap between the Delhi government and DU,” he said.

The DU administration on Monday wrote to the Delhi government saying its 12 fully funded colleges are bound to follow the UGC norms in matters of budgeting and expenditure, and the government cannot change the pattern of assistance for releasing funds. DU spokesperson and dean of colleges Balram Pani said, “The university is always ready for a dialogue but we reiterate that the Delhi government cannot change the pattern of assistance in these colleges.”

Hem Chand, principal of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, said, “It was a very positive meeting. The government and the DU administration should now discuss and resolve the matter so that our staff do not suffer in the future.”