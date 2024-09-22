Kejriwal rakes up PM Modi’s age in first public appearance after resigning

In his first public appearance since resigning as the chief minister of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi where he assailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and posed questions to its ideological parent the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), turning up the political heat ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the public meeting on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Delhi BJP hit back at Kejriwal saying that Sunday’s rally was a “small gathering of supporters” which turned out to be a “flop show”.

The three-time former Delhi CM said that the 2025 assembly elections in Delhi will be an “agni pariksha”, or a trial by fire, for him.

The AAP chief also targeted the age of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who just turned 74. He asked whether the BJP’s decision to elevate to Margdarshak mandal (advisory board) to those leaders who are above the age of 75, and not give them election tickets, would apply to the PM as well. The rule had been imposed by the BJP in 2014, after it came to power at the Centre under Modi’s leadership.

“You (the BJP and the RSS) made the rule that anyone who crosses the age of 75, would retire. Following this rule, prominent leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, BC Khanduri, Kalraj Mishra, and Shanta Kumar were retired. Now, Amit Shah is saying that this rule will not apply to PM Narendra Modi. But I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat whether he agrees that the rule which applied to Lal Krishna Advani should not apply to Narendra Modi?,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal was speaking during “Janata Ki Adalat” rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi where he made his first public appearance since resigning as Delhi CM on September 17.

Kejriwal also posed questions to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. A volunteer organisation, the RSS is the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

“The way PM Modi is breaking the leaders of other parties and their parties across the country by luring, threatening, and intimidating them with ED and CBI, resulting in the toppling of governments — is this right for the country? Doesn’t Mohan Bhagwat think this is harmful to democracy?” Kejriwal said.

The former Delhi CM further said “it is the responsibility of the RSS to ensure that the BJP stays true to its path. “I ask Mohan Bhagwat whether he agrees with the actions of today’s BJP… Has Mohan Bhagwat ever stopped the PM from doing these things?” Kejriwal asked.

Kejriwal also referred to remarks made by BJP president JP Nadda in May 2024, where the latter said that the BJP “now it runs itself”.

“The RSS is like the mother of the BJP. Has the ‘son’ grown up so much that he has started challenging his ‘mother’? The ‘son’ whom you nurtured and made Prime Minister—today, that son is turning around and showing his defiance towards the motherly organisation, the RSS” Kejriwal alleged.

Kejriwal said his questions were not just for the RSS chief but for every person who loves the country and asked them to reflect on the issues.

On September 17, Kejriwal resigned as Delhi CM days after he was released on bail from jail where he spent six months in connection with alleged corruption in Delhi liquor policy. Kejriwal said he was resigning so that he can rebut the “false cases and allegations” against him by going among the people of Delhi and demonstrating public support for his return to office when elections are held next.

“The upcoming Delhi assembly election will be an agni pariksha (trial by fire) for me. If you think I’m honest, vote for me. If you think otherwise, then don’t vote for me,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP chief also played up the achievements of the Delhi government in the past decade.

“For the last 10 years, we were honestly running the government in Delhi. We gave such facilities to the people that no one can even imagine. We provided 24x7 power supply; and made electricity, water, and bus rides free for women. We made free pilgrimages for the elderly possible. We built excellent hospitals, Mohalla clinics to provide free treatment to the people of Delhi. Government schools were made outstanding to provide great education, giving a bright future to children,” Kejriwal said.

He said that looking at the successes of the Delhi government, the BJP decided to hatch a “conspiracy theory” to paint the AAP leadership as corrupt.

“He (PM Modi) hatched a conspiracy to show that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and the AAP are dishonest. Under the conspiracy, he put all our big leaders in jail one by one,” he said.

He added that he resigned as CM because he “did not join politics to earn money” and that he has “no lust for power or the CM’s chair.”

The AAP chief said that the allegations sadden him.

“When the BJP people call me a thief, corrupt or abuse me, it makes a difference to me. Today I am very sad … my soul is in pain. That is why I resigned. I have no bank balance; my party’s coffers are empty. I have only earned respect and honesty in my life,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said he wanted to not sit on CM’s chair unless he is acquitted in the excise case, but lawyers told him that the case may drag on for 10-15 years.

“So, I decided that I will go to the court of my people, who should tell me whether I am honest or not,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi CM Atishi and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, besides Delhi cabinet ministers, and other senior AAP leaders participated in the public meeting.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Arvind Kejriwal’s public meeting was not a “Janta Ki Adalat” but a gathering of his supporters which also turned out to be a “flop show” where even party workers did not turn up.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s political journey is nearing its end, as witnessed today at Jantar Mantar where, despite heavy promotion, not even his own party workers showed up, let alone the public. After promising a Janata Adalat (people’s court), he delivered a brief political speech and left without listening to anyone,” Sachdeva said.

“Kejriwal has betrayed his mentors, friends, children, ideals, and dreams of honesty. In the last 10 years, Kejriwal government has been inundated in corruption and incompetence and Kejriwal has lost the moral right to question other political parties or speak on corruption,” said Sachdeva.

The Delhi BJP chief, hit back at Kejriwal with five questions of his own.

“Why did you betray Anna Hazare? Why did you break the trust of Kiran Bedi, Shazia Ilmi, Kumar Vishwas, and Raaj Kumar Anand? Why did you betray your children by allying with Congress despite swearing at them? You called the Lokpal your ideal, but have done nothing to appoint one. Why did you betray your ideals? You entered politics on an anti-corruption platform, but your government has hurt public sentiment and crushed the hopes of alternative politics. Why have you betrayed the people on corruption?” Sachdeva asked.