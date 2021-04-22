Home / Cities / Delhi News / Arvind Kejriwal speaks to ML Khattar on oxygen supply, assured of full support
The Centre, meanwhile, stepped in to ensure that uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport along inter-state borders.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 04:37 PM IST
An oxygen tanker is seen outside a plant in Ghaziabad on Thuesday.(Reuters Photo)

As hospitals in Delhi grapple with shortage of oxygen to treat critical Covid-19 patients, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to his Haryana counterpart. The two chief ministers spoke about the oxygen supply, with Kejriwal saying he has been assured of full support.

"I spoke to Hon’ble CM of Haryana Sh Manohar Lal Khattar ji. Sought his support in facilitating the transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi. He has assured full support," Kejriwal tweeted.

Khattar said that one of the plants producing oxygen in Panipat has a capacity of 260 metric tonnes (MT). "140 MT oxygen allotted to Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal rang me up today and the matter has been resolved," the Haryana chief minister said.

Earlier, Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the main reason behind the oxygen shortage crisis in Delhi is the 'jungle raj' by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments. At a press conference, Sisodia alleged that despite the Centre's increased oxygen allocation to the national capital, government officials and police of the two states were not allowing the oxygen supply to leave for Delhi.

He had made a similar charge on Wednesday too, which was rejected by the Haryana government.

"No supply has been stopped to Delhi, this is not true," Haryana's Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan told news agency PTI. Faridabad deputy commissioner Dr Garima Mittal denied allegations that oxygen supply to Delhi had been stopped from a plant in Faridabad.

The Centre, meanwhile, stepped in to ensure that uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport along inter-state borders. A directive was issued by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla under the stringent Disaster Management Act 2005 in the wake of reports that some states blocked supply of medical oxygen to other states amid sudden spike in coronavirus cases and demand for it.

The order said there should be no restriction on the movement of medical oxygen between the states and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen carrying vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on the issue where he asked top officials to work rapidly on increasing the production of oxygen, boost the speed of its distribution and use innovative ways to provide oxygen support to healthcare facilities.

