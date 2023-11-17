Kejriwal to party workers: Our Lok Sabha campaign starts now

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the AAP is the country’s fastest growing political party that has left behind all other parties in terms of its growing representation across states.

Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a party workers’ congregation in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Addressing party workers from across the country at Delhi’s Thyagaraj stadium, Kejriwal said the meeting marked the beginning of their election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, that are expected to take place early next year.

Kejriwal asked all party workers to go from door to door and expose the alleged corruption of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and seek the support of people.

“You need to ask people if we should quit or fight from behind jail bars... This is what we always do. We ask people what our next step should be and we follow what they say. We are growing at such a fast pace that other political parties are now scared. There are over 1,350 registered parties in the country, but in a very short time, we have become the third largest party after BJP and Congress,” said Kejriwal.

“We are growing so fast that BJP has now given up hope that they will ever win anything in Delhi. Now they are scared that we may win the Lok Sabha election. That is why they are plotting conspiracies like the ‘liquor scam’,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, meanwhile, said Kejriwal has lost touch with his party cadre. Commenting on the claim that AAP is the fastest growing party, Sachdeva said that it has actually left all parties far behind in corruption and nepotism. Commenting on the CM’s move to reach out to people, Sachdeva added, “People of Delhi are asking Kejriwal whether he took their approval before the liquor scam, jal board scam or before building his palatial bungalow.”

