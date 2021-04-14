Kejriwal urges Centre to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19 on priority

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said journalists should be treated as frontline workers and allowed vaccinations on priority, adding that the Delhi government is writing to the Centre in this regard. "Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They should be treated as frontline workers and should be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi govt is writing to centre in this regard," Kejriwal told news agency ANI.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded the highest-ever spike of 13,468 cases and 81 deaths due to the coronavirus infection. According to the health department bulletin released on Tuesday evening, the total number of active cases in the city has gone up to 43,510.

As the coronavirus disease continued to spike, Kejriwal said plasma stocks to treat Covid-19 patients are running very low and appealed to those who have recovered from the infection to be proactive in donating it.

"This (fourth) wave is very dangerous. According to data of last 10-15 days, 65 per cent of patients are below 45 years of age. Your health and life are very important to us. So, I would like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary and follow all Covid protocols," Kejriwal said yesterday.

He also appealed to people whose condition improves to shift to home isolation so beds can be utilised for patients in severe condition.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that there are enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients. Jain said, "Currently we have 13,000 beds and there is no shortage of ventilators. Patients from Delhi and other states are being admitted."