Kendriya Vidyalaya in northeast Delhi enters construction phase

New Delhi: Weeks after the Delhi government announced 10 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in its 2026-27 Budget, the construction of a new campus in northeast Delhi’s Khajoori Khas has been handed over to NBCC Limited, officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Photo for representation (HT)

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They added that the project is the first of the 10 proposed KVs announced to move into the construction phase, with an approximate cost of ₹35 lakh and an expected completion timeline of two years.

According to officials, the upcoming school is expected to cater to the growing demand for Central government-run schools in the trans-Yamuna region, which has witnessed population growth over the past decade. The project is part of a broader push to expand access to affordable, quality education infrastructure in the Capital.

The school will be developed as a modern, fully-equipped campus in line with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms, officials said. It is expected to include separate academic blocks for primary and senior classes, well-ventilated classrooms and dedicated laboratories for physics, chemistry and biology. In addition, provisions have been made for computer labs, a library and activity rooms to support co-curricular learning, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} “The project has been entrusted to NBCC for timely execution and the design incorporates all standard KVS requirements, including academic, administrative and recreational facilities,” a senior official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The project has been entrusted to NBCC for timely execution and the design incorporates all standard KVS requirements, including academic, administrative and recreational facilities,” a senior official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The campus will also feature a multipurpose hall, sports infrastructure such as playgrounds and courts and green spaces. Accessibility and safety features, including boundary walls, controlled entry points and fire safety systems, are also part of the plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The campus will also feature a multipurpose hall, sports infrastructure such as playgrounds and courts and green spaces. Accessibility and safety features, including boundary walls, controlled entry points and fire safety systems, are also part of the plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the building design will include classrooms, laboratories, libraries and multipurpose halls, along with internal and external utility services such as water supply, sewage systems, stormwater drainage, electrical systems and fire safety infrastructure. Provisions for landscaping, rainwater harvesting and green building features are also expected to be part of the plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the building design will include classrooms, laboratories, libraries and multipurpose halls, along with internal and external utility services such as water supply, sewage systems, stormwater drainage, electrical systems and fire safety infrastructure. Provisions for landscaping, rainwater harvesting and green building features are also expected to be part of the plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the school is being designed to accommodate a substantial number of students across classes I to XII, helping ease the burden on existing KVs in nearby areas. The institution is expected to follow the CBSE curriculum, as is standard across Kendriya Vidyalayas. Currently, there are around 70 KVs in Delhi spread across six clusters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the school is being designed to accommodate a substantial number of students across classes I to XII, helping ease the burden on existing KVs in nearby areas. The institution is expected to follow the CBSE curriculum, as is standard across Kendriya Vidyalayas. Currently, there are around 70 KVs in Delhi spread across six clusters. {{/usCountry}}

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