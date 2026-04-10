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Kendriya Vidyalaya in northeast Delhi enters construction phase

Delhi's new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Khajoori Khas begins construction to meet rising demand, featuring modern facilities and a budget of ₹35 lakh.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:20 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi: Weeks after the Delhi government announced 10 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in its 2026-27 Budget, the construction of a new campus in northeast Delhi’s Khajoori Khas has been handed over to NBCC Limited, officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Photo for representation (HT)

They added that the project is the first of the 10 proposed KVs announced to move into the construction phase, with an approximate cost of 35 lakh and an expected completion timeline of two years.

According to officials, the upcoming school is expected to cater to the growing demand for Central government-run schools in the trans-Yamuna region, which has witnessed population growth over the past decade. The project is part of a broader push to expand access to affordable, quality education infrastructure in the Capital.

The school will be developed as a modern, fully-equipped campus in line with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms, officials said. It is expected to include separate academic blocks for primary and senior classes, well-ventilated classrooms and dedicated laboratories for physics, chemistry and biology. In addition, provisions have been made for computer labs, a library and activity rooms to support co-curricular learning, they added.

 
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