Key central panel clears 2.6K-crore Wazirabad water revamp

A key central government panel has granted approval for a ₹2,574 crore project – assisted by the Asian Development Bank – for revamp of water supply network in the catchment area of Wazirabad water treatment plant (WTP), Delhi government officials said on Monday.

Wazirabad WTP contributes 13.4% to the Capital’s water supply, covering an estimated population of around 2.6 million. (HT photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma said Delhi’s long-awaited Wazirabad water supply improvement project has taken a step forward, with the screening committee of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) granting in-principle approval to the project.

The project includes modernising the treatment process, transmission, distribution infrastructure, replacing ageing pipelines, reducing water losses and improving household connections, officials said.

“Our responsibility is to make sure that the infrastructure behind every tap is strong, modern and reliable. We are bringing together investment, technology, professional expertise and long-term planning to create a water network ready for the Delhi of tomorrow,” he said.

Notably, Wazirabad WTP contributes 13.4% to the Capital’s water supply, covering an estimated population of around 2.6 million. The areas where the plant supplies water include Burari, Model Town, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Punjabi Bagh, Shakur Basti, Peeragarhi, Avantika, Pitampura and adjoining residential and institutional areas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A DJB official said that the current project will cover the complete water supply chain -- from upgradation of treatment plant and transmission network to distribution lines and household connections. “Old, damaged and undersized pipelines will be replaced, while new transmission and distribution lines will be laid and Wazirabad WTP, underground reservoirs, pumping infrastructure and distribution network will be upgraded,” the second official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A DJB official said that the current project will cover the complete water supply chain -- from upgradation of treatment plant and transmission network to distribution lines and household connections. “Old, damaged and undersized pipelines will be replaced, while new transmission and distribution lines will be laid and Wazirabad WTP, underground reservoirs, pumping infrastructure and distribution network will be upgraded,” the second official said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Further, the project will also focus on reducing non-revenue water (NRW), which is a result of leakages, physical losses and unauthorised consumption. Recently, the water minister had stated that the government estimates there are almost three million illegal water connections with non-revenue water pegged at 50-52%.

A second DJB official said that Wazirabad project was first conceptualised in July 2012, when the estimated cost was around ₹2,243 crore and the screening committee had granted approval on September 13, 2013. The final approval was given by DJB in a board meeting in March 2014.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The entire project was divided into six phases, including distribution network improvement, upgradation, developing a clear water reservoir, among others. “There were repeated delays and even though bids were invited, the project never took off. Consequently, ADB withdrew its financial support,” the DJB official quoted above, explained.

Last year, water minister Parvesh Verma had announced that BJP-led Delhi government was reviving the project with a renewed agreement with ADB. The minister had met ADB’s country director. “Following detailed discussions, ADB expressed its willingness to extend technical expertise, international best practices, and structured financial support once again to ensure the success of the initiative,” the minister had stated.

Officials said that Wazirabad supply improvement project is part of wider citywide project to set up eight inter connected command centres. “The network will include Wazirabad and Chandrawal, along with command centres for the west, southwest, east, northeast, northwest and south zones. The centres will be connected through a common digital platform, providing officials with a citywide view of Delhi’s water network,” a government official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Using digital monitoring, DJB will be able to track water flow, pressure, reservoir levels, pumping stations and other critical infrastructure. “The eight command centres will make Delhi’s water network one connected system. Information from different parts of the city will be available together, helping us take quicker decisions and coordinate better,” the water minister said.

Delhi government has said that DJB is also carrying out general consultancy for preparation of a Water Master Plan for Delhi at a cost of ₹88.63 crore. After Wazirabad, the citywide supply improvement programme will be taken forward in phases -- west and southwest zones are targeted to be given to consultants by January 2027, while east, northeast, northwest and south zones will be given by March 2027.