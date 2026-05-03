...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Key Nandu gang member held in 2 crore extortion case

Key Nandu gang member held in ₹2 crore extortion case

Published on: May 03, 2026 02:59 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, A key associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan was arrested in connection with an extortion demand of 2 crore, an official said on Sunday.

Key Nandu gang member held in 2 crore extortion case

Kaptan alias Tanna, 33, is an important member of Sangwan's gang also known as Nandu gang and has been evading arrest for over a year.

The case pertains to an extortion bid in which gangster Kapil Sangwan allegedly demanded 2 crore from a Delhi-based resident. When the victim refused to pay, gang members conducted reconnaissance of his house and recorded videos to intimidate him.

"Kaptan played a key role in the conspiracy by supplying illegal arms and facilitating plans to open fire at the complainant's residence," a senior police officer said. The case registered at Chhawla police station last year under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The breakthrough came following a tip-off received on Friday about Kaptan's movement in Deenpur, after which a trap was laid and he was successfully apprehended, the police said.

Further interrogation is underway to identify other associates and trace the supply chain of illegal arms linked to the gang. Police are also probing his role in other pending cases, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Key Nandu gang member held in 2 crore extortion case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.