KhakiTales: Crime stories to be part of Delhi Police’s podcast

If you are one who is often intrigued to watch or hear crime stories on TV or radio, then the new podcast by Delhi Police has a lot in store for you! A first of its kind, Kissa Khaki Ka is a podcast that aims to share short audio clips of about 2 to 2.5 minutes. These are by Delhi Police, and the next theme of the next podcast is expected to be around Republic Day. But soon the force will start sharing crime stories for the listeners.

“There are certain cases that have an excellent story telling element in them, which can be translated into a podcast. So subsequently, we might also pick up solved crime stories,” says the narrator of the podcast, Vartika Nanda, a media educator and prison reformer.

Nanda adds, “But we will not add spice and sensation. For years I’ve worked as a journalist and then worked in prisons, which is the extreme end of crime. From these places, I’ve tried to gain sensibility, and know what is to be conveyed and how. We are also learning new things while working on the podcast. And the challenge is to keep oneself at every place, think like a cop as well as an audience member.”

In fact, it’s fun to see how Delhi Police personnel are learning the nuances of podcasting, shares Nanda, adding: “I’m happy to see that they have started understanding media. This I didn’t see happening earlier. This is a huge change. All praise to the team for adapting to the new technology. The way they have picked up the vocabulary, and developed a good sense of how TV is different from radio, is commendable. This has happened under the able leadership of the commissioner (Rakesh Asthana), who has a very deep understanding of the need for communication.”

Available on the Delhi Police’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram handles, the first episode of this podcast narrated the story of constable Than Singh, who is running a school, Than Singh ki Pathshala, for the slum children. Singh, whose happiness is unparalleled since his story became the first in line to be shared as an inspirational tale for the listeners, says: “Bahut achha laga... isse badhi koi cheez ho hi nai sakti mere liye. Podcast sunke mere sare seniors ka phone aya aur woh bole ki aur achha kaam karte raho. Aur jo main kaam kar raha hun, kayi districts mein aisa aur kaam shuru bhi hua hai. Bachhon ko toh bahut acha laga apne bare mein sunkar. Unki khushi ka koi thihana hi nahi raha!”

Rakesh Asthana, Delhi Police commissioner says, “The relationship between the police and the citizens is one of constant engagement. When in need, people look up to us for support, help, lending our ears to their problems, stories. Likewise, we also look up to them for suggestions and guidance. Our podcast, Kissa Khaki Ka, takes our relationship to the next level where we share our stories with people with an open heart. It helps grow more mutual trust and bonding, thereby enabling better policing. The Capital’s police is new media savvy, even as we are available through traditional communications channels. We are ever ready to rise to the new age communication needs.”

Talking about the thought process and the feedback received, Nanda adds, “The response is better than what I had expected. It is very, very good. The moment we put up the promo of the podcast, we started getting phone calls and mails. The best thing is that were are able to fulfil our purpose, which is to make people understand how cops are working 24X7, to bring a difference and help out at all fronts.”

