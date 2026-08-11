Delhi businessman injured after kite manjha entangles his neck during bike ride

A 32-year-old businessman was seriously injured after a stray kite string got entangled around his neck while he was riding a motorcycle in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area last week. Police on Monday said an FIR has been registered against unknown persons.

The use of Chinese manjha is prohibited under various environmental and public safety laws, however, cases involving the dangerous string tend to increase around Independence Day. (StockImageFactory - stock.adobe.com)

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The victim, identified as Dhiraj Kumar Ojha, a resident of Vikas Nagar, suffered a deep cut on his neck and is undergoing treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. According to police, the incident took place around 7 pm on August 5 when Ojha was travelling from Uttam Nagar to Mundka for work.

Kushal Pal Singh, DCP (Dwarka) said, “He reached the Nala Road near Shiv Vihar when a kite string got stuck on the left side of his neck. He lost his balance on the vehicle and suffered an incised wound.”

Also Read | ‘Chinese manjha’ turns kite-flying season deadly, claims at least 4 lives in a day: Nylon string a killer across India

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FIR registered against unknown person

{{^usCountry}} The DCP said the victim told them that an unknown person had flown a kite with dangerous manjha in a rash and negligent manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DCP said the victim told them that an unknown person had flown a kite with dangerous manjha in a rash and negligent manner. {{/usCountry}}

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“On the basis of the PCR call, MLC and statement of the victim, an FIR under sections of act endangering life, causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means and disobedience to public order was registered,” said the DCP.

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Ojha’s father, Purushottam Ojha, said his son runs the family business and had left for work. “He suffered a five-centimetre-long and one-centimetre-deep cut on his neck. Doctors told us that if the wound had been just one centimetre deeper, Dheeraj would have been in a very critical condition,” he said.

Chinese manjha remains a recurring threat

The use of Chinese manjha is prohibited under various environmental and public safety laws, however, cases involving the dangerous string tend to increase around Independence Day.

Also Read | Deaths due to ‘Chinese manjha’ tantamount to murder, says Yogi

According to Delhi Police’s data, two deaths and 10 injuries have been reported due to Chinese manjha this year.Last year, the Delhi Police reported one death and over 15 injury cases.

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In May, a five-year-old boy died after his neck was slit by Chinese manjha while he was travelling with his family on a motorcycle in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur area. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. HT found that no arrests were made in the case.

Last year, on August 15, a 30-year-old bike rider sustained severe neck injury while travelling from Sarita Vihar to Faridabad.

In June last year, a 22-year-old man died after his throat was slit by a Chinese manjha while he was riding his scooter near Bara Hindu Rao Hospital in north Delhi. He suffered a deep cut on his neck and collapsed on the spot.

On August 6 last year, a 30-year-old woman riding a scooter was severely injured after getting caught in Chinese manja near the Krishna Kunj flyover in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.

Most cases remain difficult to trace

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The Delhi Police confirmed that no direct arrests or detentions have been made in most of these cases. Officials in different districts said arrests are difficult in such cases as it often not possible to establish who flew the kite or sold the manjha.

Also Read | Strict action against those found selling, using banned 'Chinese manjha' in Haryana: Police

Senior Delhi Police officers said they have intensified action against production and sale of manjha in and around Delhi. “Last week, four men were held with 372 cones of banned manjha and two men were held with 87 rolls of manjha. On August 5, a man was held from Chander Vihar with over 300 rolls of Chinese manjha,” said a senior police officer.

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The Delhi Fire Services reported that this year, a total of 1,548 birds had to be rescued after calls were received of them being stuck or injured due to manjha.