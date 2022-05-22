Kulfi trail: To cool it off in Delhi’s summer

A fresh bout of heatwave has sent the temperature in Delhi soaring to new heights. And amid this searing heat, just the thought of this cool dish makes the mouth water while sending signals to brain to let the health melt in the magic of — kulfi!

Once a delicacy in the royal kitchens of the Mughals, kulfi travelled to the streets of Delhi to become a way of life, so much so that it’s now evolving in exotic and innovative avatars for those who love to experiment with new flavours and combinations. A bit of nostalgia also comes into play when one thinks about kulfi, as was sold with the street seller ringing a bell and all the colony kids rushing towards him to choose which denomination of currency would suit them to soothe their summer craving!

An affair with kulfi often starts with a fair share of stick malai kulfi or kulfi falooda; with rose-based sugary syrup and/or lemon coloured kewra drizzled on the top to add to the temptation. And then the humble craving turns into a passionate obsession as the summer intensifies. But fear not, for we have curated a checklist of some of the most popular kulfi outlets across the Capital, which you can explore for as long as the season lasts. Ready to relish?

Kuremal Mahavir Prasad Kulfiwale is one of the most iconic places in Delhi that offers a variety of kulfis, and stuffed fruit kulfis are one of the highlights. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

1. Tippy tippy tap, which stuffed fruit you want!

At Kuremal Mahavir Prasad Kulfiwale, it all started with a small stall with a big matka, an earthen pot, filled but ice slabs and creamy kulfis of two varieties — plain doodh and kesar pista — in the narrow bylanes of Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar in the early 1900s. Today, his son Mohan Lal has taken it up and turned it into one of the most iconic places in Delhi that offers a variety of kulfis, and stuffed fruit kulfis are one of the highlights. “The story of stuffed kulfis dates back to 1971 or ’72 jab papa and dadaji Calcutta (now Kolkata) gaye the, kisi ke ghar party ke liye. At the party, they were served mango slices topped with kulfi. This became their inspiration to start selling fruits stuffed with kulfi,” recalls Manoj Sharma, the third generation running the store. If you have to pick, we cast our vote for Stuffed Mango and Stuffed Anar Kulfi served with a sprinkling of masala.

Where: Chawri Bazar, Bengali Market and Hauz Khas

Timing: 11am to 11pm

Price: ₹80/Flavoured Kulfis, ₹100/Special Kulfis and ₹250/Stuffed Kulfis

Roshan Di Kulfi’s Kulfi Faluda Kesar Pista Badam is the most sought after here, and can be vouched for its divine taste. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

2. Of kulfi, faluda and tales from ’51

Roshan Di Kulfi, too, had a humble beginning when Roshan Lal Soni started with a small stall in Karol Bagh, almost 75 years ago. Today, his grandson Ayush Soni, who manages the store, says, “Humare dadaji aaye the Delhi in 1951 from Himachal Pradesh. We have grown from a small stall to two stores here,” says Ayush, adding, “We have stuck to our USPs and made sure we keep all natural ingredients. Even for the seasonal mango kufils, we either use the best quality mangos or else we don’t add them in the menu.” All throughout the year, Kulfi Faluda Kesar Pista Badam is the most sought after here, and can be vouched for its divine taste!

Where: Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh and Block F, Rajouri Garden

Timing: 8am to 10pm

Price: ₹140/Kulfi Faluda

From sugar free to rose and orange to anjeer, Ravi Raj Di Kulfi offers all flavours you could possibly imagine. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

3. One stop for the young and old

Visit Ravi Raj Di Kulfi to open a pandora’s box of kulfis. From sugar free to rose and orange to anjeer, this place offers all flavours you could possibly imagine. Brijesh Yadav, busy arranging the kulfis in the fridge, informs that the history of the store can be traced back to around 80 years ago. “It all started from selling kulfis on thelas and staright out of the matka. From that time, the place has now become famous and a favourite among both children and adults. Bacchon ko rangeen kulfiyan pasand aati hain aur bade log kesar, badam pista wali kulfi mangte hain,” shares Yadav, who has been working at the store for almost eight years.

Where: Arya Samaj Road, Karol Bagh

Timing: 8am to 11pm

Price: ₹40/Stick Kulfi

From the classic flavours to Brownie Walnut Kulfi, one can explore an array of flavoured, nuts and fruit kulfis at Kings Kulfi. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

4. A delight for the maharajas

Kings Kulfi is the one-stop destination serving Delhiites from across all parts. From the classic flavours to Brownie Walnut Kulfi, one can explore an array of flavoured, nuts and fruit kulfis. Pritam Giri, outlet incharge shares, “We have various kulfi flavours available, starting from kiwi, blackcurrant and mango to strawberry. February ke last week se humara sale season shuru hojata hai. Maharaja Kulfi humara subse hot selling item hai!”

Where: Arjun Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave

Timings: 10am to 11pm

Price: ₹50/Stick Kulfi

Jeeta Kulfi Walle was started in 1985 and offers tila (stick) kulfis and falooda kulfis. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

5. Believe in the classics

Jeeta Kulfi Walle was started in 1985 by Inderjeet Singh — who moved to Delhi from Punjab — and offers tila (stick) kulfis and falooda kulfis. It’s easy sure to identify this shop, due to the endless number of people queuing to enjoy their summer delight. “We are one of the oldest shops in east Delhi and the first Kulfi and Rabri Falooda places in Krishna Nagar. We believe in sticking to the basics and kesar pista flavour sabse zyada chata hai humare yahan,” shares Singh.

Where: Main Lal Quarter Chowk, Krishna Nagar

Timing: 1pm to 10pm

Price: ₹40/Stick Kulfi

Sindhi Kulfi Corner has a history that can be traced back to 1972 and boasts of selling kulfi and rabri falooda made from pure milk without any added flavours or essence. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

6. A taste intact from generations

The 45-year-old kulfi joint named Sindhi Kulfi Corner, has a history that can be traced back to 1972. “Phele dadaji bhechte the, phir pitaji ne continue kiya,” says Rajesh Kumar, who is the third generation of kulfi makers. “We sell kulfi and rabri falooda made from pure milk without any added flavours or essence. On weekends we see a huge footfall and kulfi falooda is the most sought after item here. Weekdays ko dhoop mai log zyada nahi nikalte par chutti wale din rush ho hi jata hai,” adds Kumar, who claims to have catered to some famous personalities such as rapper Honey Singh.

Where: Lal Sai Market, Lajpat Nagar II

Timing: 1pm to 11pm

Price: ₹60/Kulfi Faluda, ₹70/Rabri Faluda

Chaudhary Sweets Corner (Original) offers a range of varieties, from fruit-based kulfis with real fruit chunks to exotic caramel and rose flavours. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

7. Chunky treats for evening fun

At Chaudhary Sweets Corner (Original), take your pick from fruit-based kulfis with real fruit chunks to exotic caramel and rose flavours. The 1987 establishment offers such a range of kulfis that you are sure to wonder which one to not to try! “Humari Rabri Kulfi bahut rich hai; isme apko paani ki jo kach-kach rehti hai usually, wo nahi milegi,” guarantees Rajkumar Chaudhary, owner. He who loves experimenting with flavours, and adds: “Our kulfis aren’t just for flavour, they have actual chunks of dry fruits, fresh fruits and even chocolate. Kesar Pista Badam Kulfi is one of our bestsellers. Aur sham ke time toh yahan pura mela lag jata hai.”

Where: 10/18, Shakti Mandir Marg, Shakti Nagar

Timing: 6am to 11pm

Price: ₹20/Stick Kulfi

Gupta Ji Kulfi Wale dates back to 1976 and before the pandemic offered various flavours, ranging from chocolate to paan kulfis. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

8. Single or double faluda?

Gupta Ji Kulfi Wale is a shop that was set up back in 1976 and before the pandemic offered various flavours, ranging from chocolate to paan kulfis. “Lockdown ke time mein bahut maal kharab hogaya. Ab aage chalke dekhte hain ki phirse variety layaege ya nahi. Abhi toh hum Kulfi Rabri Mix Faluda, Double Kulfi Faluda aur Kaju Kulfi bechh rahe hain,” says Mudrika Gupta, who runs the stall along with his brother. Sharing how the market for kulfis has changed drastically since his father started the business, she insists how this stall is still a favourite among those families that step out late in the night for a dessert post dinner.

Where: Gol Chakkar, Tilak Nagar

Timing: 2pm to 11pm

Price: ₹40/Kaju Kulfi, ₹100/Kulfi Rabri Mix Faluda and Double Kulfi Faluda

