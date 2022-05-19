Ladies, it’s party time again!

Put on your dancing shoes, it’s girls night out! After being severely hit by the pandemic, restaurants in the city are bouncing back and reintroducing offers to attract to more diners. One such step is the revival of popular ladies night with free cocktails and shots to engaging entertainment on an otherwise dull weekday.

“I just happened to visit one of the cafes at Aurobindo Place on a weekday only to find it was jam-packed. That’s when we realised they’re back with ladies night. My friend and I enjoyed free cocktails all night after so long,” shares Mansi Bhatia, 28, a Gurugram resident.

Aanchal Chawla, a 32-year-old HR professional from Delhi says, “Before Covid, our girl gang used to go out on Tuesdays and Thursdays to chill but it was paused as many restaurants discontinued ladies night offers. It feels so good to see it getting restored.”

Restaurateurs say they are also delighted to reintroduce it. Sahil Sambhi, co-founder and director, Molecule Air Bar, which hosts ladies nights on Tuesday at their Gurugram outlet and on Wednesdays at the Delhi outlet, says, “Ladies night never goes out of fashion. It adds such glamour to the weekdays, and we witness a good crowd. We are running offers on unlimited drinks and shots on the house on these nights.”

Many newly opened eateries are also adopting the concept. Sunil Luthra, founder, SKOL says, “When I opened up my property a month back, I wasn’t sure about hosting ladies night thinking it’s overhyped. But after receiving constant queries from our customers we started the very famous ladies night every Thursday, where ladies get free cocktails. Also on the same night, we host Bailamos dance night to make it more happening for the ladies.”

Going beyond the traditional idea of ladies night, 1 Oak, has introduced offers every day of the week for female patrons. Kanishk Tuteja, founder of the restaurant, says, “It always gives us an edge to have good sessions involving women customers. Not only ladies nights, but engaging evenings are a perfect way to entice our audience. We have an interesting concept called ‘gulp and gossip’ with different offers for ladies.”

