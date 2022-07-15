Lessen manual interventions in traffic-related enforcements: Delhi LG VK Saxena

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena met Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and other senior police officers on Thursday, and directed them to minimise manual intervention during traffic-related enforcement, including the issuing of challans, in the Capital. Underlining the importance of seamless vehicular movement in the city, Saxena told the police officers that lesser manual intervention will “not only ensure commuters face less hassle and prevent corruption, but also mitigate the problem of traffic pile-up at sites where commuters are stopped indiscriminately for inspection and issuing of challans.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The LG also stressed upon all traffic signals having timer displays and the installation of electronic signage indicating speed limits across the city. During the meeting, officers apprised the LG about their focus on traffic regulation rather than prosecution. Saxena appreciated the traffic police’s efforts and directed the officers to make the deployment of personnel at traffic points -- already made transparent through the E-Chittha initiative – available in the public domain.

In the meeting, the LG also stressed on strict enforcement of lane discipline, especially by heavy motor vehicles. He also directed the police officers to complete the roll-out of the Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) before the G-20 Summit scheduled next year in the national Capital begins.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}