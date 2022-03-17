Let’s play Holi! Music bands booked out, DJs set to spin hit numbers

Delhiites are set to let their hair down, today, with colours, pichkaris and a whole lotta fun. Ready to roll out some rocking numbers, for a memorable Holi celebration after almost two years, some city-based bands and DJs share their playlist for the festival of colours.

Booked out for Holi weekend!

Shreyash Tiwari, vocalist from Delhi-based band Rangreza, says: “We were booked out a month prior for the entire Holi weekend, that is till March 20. We have performances at Connaught Place, Gurugram, and even in Jaipur (Rajasthan). We are going to be playing songs such as Rang Barse and Rang De Basanti, and are super stoked to set the stage on fire after two years of lull.”

Delhi-based rock band, Astitva, is headed to Mumbai for a Holi concert. “Last two years were literally dead [for us artists]. The band’s vocalist, Salman Khan shares, “Thankfully this year Holi is rocking and picking up. We will be playing mostly our originals and a few Holi songs. The excitement this year matches to 15 years back when we took to the stage for the first time. That childlike excitement is there because of such a long gap.”

Some refused shows, due to high demand

“We recently did a Holi Webcert for a corporate,” says Suryansh Pratap Singh from The Suryansh Project, adding: “We had to refuse a show on the day of Holi, as we were already booked for another private show. Going on the stage is so exciting and to top it up Holi is my favourite festival, and that makes it a double celebration... We will be playing a mix of our originals, some folk, and a few Holi-based songs and of course the crowd staples from the Sufi or Bollywood genres.”

And Delhi-based band, Delhi Indie Project, which has a public show today, also feels this year the Holi festival “has been much better since Covid-19”. Ashish Chauhan, one of the band’s vocalists says, “We are super happy to see people are in the spirit of celebration. Past two years have been very tough especially for the performing artistes. However, it’s great to see things are opening up again. We have a mix of Bollywood, English, and our original songs, and some Holi celebration numbers in our style that we will play for Delhiites.”

DJ Barkha Kaul is set to play songs such as Rang Barse, Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal, Holi Khele Raghuveera, among others.

