L-G Baijal reviews master plan for redevelopment of AIIMS

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Wednesday said that a mechanism will soon be put in place to ensure timely approvals for redevelopment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) into a world-class medical university. The LG made the comment after chairing a meeting to discuss the master plan for redevelopment of AIIMS. The meeting was also attended by NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, Delhi Development Authority vice-chairman Manish Gupta and senior officials from AIIMS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was decided that to ensure timely completion of the project, the members will meet periodically to review the status of approvals. “While appreciating the highlights of the Master Plan it was decided to put in place an institutional mechanism to coordinate and facilitate timely grant of NOCs/ clearances required for the project from different departments and agencies including DDA, local bodies, forest, fire etc,” Baijal tweeted.

In February 2019, the Union cabinet gave in-principle nod to the implementation of the master plan to convert AIIMS into a world class medical university.

The master plan envisages creating space through redevelopment, vertical expansion and reorganising the land usage.