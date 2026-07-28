LG directs MCD to adopt Indore model to manage waste at source

Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to explore implementing the Indore Municipal Corporation’s waste management model as a pilot project in one of its zones, as part of efforts to improve solid waste management in the capital.

LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu (HT Archive)

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The direction came during a review meeting chaired by Sandhu to assess key civic issues, including solid waste management, garbage disposal, desilting, waterlogging prevention and legacy waste remediation.

Expressing concern that nearly half of Delhi’s waste is still not segregated at source and that around 50% of the city’s daily garbage continues to be dumped at landfill sites, Sandhu said the Indore model could serve as a template for improving waste management in the capital. The model is based on source segregation, door-to-door collection and scientific processing of municipal waste, significantly reducing the quantity sent to landfills.

The LG also reviewed the progress of legacy waste remediation at Delhi’s dump sites and appreciated the work done so far. However, he reiterated that fresh waste reaching these sites must be scientifically processed simultaneously so that it does not add to fresh accumulation.

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{{^usCountry}} He directed officials to establish robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure that daily waste processing keeps pace with the daily inflow, warning that the gains made through legacy waste remediation would be undermined if fresh garbage continued to pile up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He directed officials to establish robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure that daily waste processing keeps pace with the daily inflow, warning that the gains made through legacy waste remediation would be undermined if fresh garbage continued to pile up. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting also reviewed measures to prevent waterlogging, the status of drain cleaning, preparedness against vector-borne diseases, traffic congestion at toll collection points and implementation of the PM-UDAY scheme.

Looking ahead to winter, the LG directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to tackle air pollution, with a focus on road resurfacing, and ordered a dedicated road safety audit of MCD roads. He also stressed that MCD officers must remain vigilant, proactive and accountable in delivering civic services.

Looking ahead to winter, the LG directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to tackle air pollution, with a focus on road resurfacing, and ordered a dedicated road safety audit of MCD roads. He also stressed that MCD officers must remain vigilant, proactive and accountable in delivering civic services.