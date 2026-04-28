New Delhi, Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Palika Kendra to review the Summer Action Plan and ongoing heatwave mitigation measures.

LG reviews NDMC heatwave plan, stresses focus on ground action

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The L-G's official X handle posted that the New Delhi Municipal Council command centre serves as the digital nerve center of the capital, using Internet of Things -based systems to integrate services from water management to environmental monitoring.

"This technology-enabled model of governance has potential for replication in urban local bodies across the country to improve civic delivery," the L-G said in a post.

As India moves toward a "Viksit Bharat", the L-G said Delhi's role remains central, with New Delhi symbolising that vision.

"While the technological capabilities are commendable, the real priority shall be strong on-ground execution to protect vulnerable communities and frontline workers," the L-G's post read.

He said the administration is committed to supporting and strengthening resilient and citizen-centric urban governance.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the NDMC has already issued a special circular directing departments such as horticulture, civil engineering, sanitation, and health to ensure availability of ORS packets, safe drinking water, protective gear, and revised working hours for field staff so as to minimise exposure during peak heat hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the NDMC has already issued a special circular directing departments such as horticulture, civil engineering, sanitation, and health to ensure availability of ORS packets, safe drinking water, protective gear, and revised working hours for field staff so as to minimise exposure during peak heat hours. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Public awareness campaigns through information, education, and communication activities and social media are also being conducted extensively, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Public awareness campaigns through information, education, and communication activities and social media are also being conducted extensively, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NDMC chairperson Keshav Chandra said the ICCC was inaugurated in September 2020 under the Smart City Mission and has since emerged as a key governance platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NDMC chairperson Keshav Chandra said the ICCC was inaugurated in September 2020 under the Smart City Mission and has since emerged as a key governance platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It integrates more than 49 civic services, including solid waste management, street lighting, parking systems, sewage treatment plants, sanitation operations, and emergency response mechanisms," Chandra said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It integrates more than 49 civic services, including solid waste management, street lighting, parking systems, sewage treatment plants, sanitation operations, and emergency response mechanisms," Chandra said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NDMC Vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said with advanced technologies such as GIS mapping, supervisory control and data acquisition integration, and GPS-enabled waste management systems, NDMC has elevated urban governance to new benchmarks of precision and efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NDMC Vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said with advanced technologies such as GIS mapping, supervisory control and data acquisition integration, and GPS-enabled waste management systems, NDMC has elevated urban governance to new benchmarks of precision and efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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