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LG reviews NDMC heatwave plan, stresses focus on ground action

LG reviews NDMC heatwave plan, stresses focus on ground action

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:11 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Palika Kendra to review the Summer Action Plan and ongoing heatwave mitigation measures.

LG reviews NDMC heatwave plan, stresses focus on ground action

The L-G's official X handle posted that the New Delhi Municipal Council command centre serves as the digital nerve center of the capital, using Internet of Things -based systems to integrate services from water management to environmental monitoring.

"This technology-enabled model of governance has potential for replication in urban local bodies across the country to improve civic delivery," the L-G said in a post.

As India moves toward a "Viksit Bharat", the L-G said Delhi's role remains central, with New Delhi symbolising that vision.

"While the technological capabilities are commendable, the real priority shall be strong on-ground execution to protect vulnerable communities and frontline workers," the L-G's post read.

He said the administration is committed to supporting and strengthening resilient and citizen-centric urban governance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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