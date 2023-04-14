Qutubgarh farmers to be trained in grape cultivation: Delhi LG

The farmers of the Qutubgarh village in North West Delhi will be trained in grape cultivation along with a series of developmental projects being undertaken to turn the area into a model village. LG VK Saxena on Thursday distributed 1000 grape saplings to the villagers with an aim to promote the cultivation of Grapes in the area and strengthen the farmers financially. “Plantation of Grapes in Delhi also aimed at enhancing the diversity of flora in Delhi. Local production of Grapes would make the farmers financially self-sustainable. The farmers will be trained in Grape cultivation at Krishi Vigyan Kendra,” Saxena said. LG also distributed 2000 Guava saplings on Thursday.

LG VK Saxena on Thursday distributed 1000 grape saplings to the villagers with an aim to promote the cultivation of grapes in the area. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in September last year, Saxena had distributed 1000 saplings of sandalwood to the farmers of the area while initiating the sandalwood plantation drive in the city. He announced a series of developmental projects which will be taken up in the area including development of two water bodies and four new parks by the Delhi Development Authority.

Saxena said that with participation of the local farmers, Qutabgarh can be develop into a major producer of Guava, which is at present coming in Delhi from neighbouring states including Rajasthan.

An LG secretariat official said that the forest department is developing a city forest in the area which will feature a walking track of one km, widening and deepening of pond, installation of bamboo huts and construction of toilet and other public amenities. “This development will promote eco-tourism in the village and also support sustainable and healthy lifestyle among the villagers,” official added. Saxena directed the municipal corporation of Delhi to upgrade the village dispensary into a polyclinic. An LG house official said that the villagers have urged the LG to provide a wrestling facility for women in the village and the lieutenant governor has directed the DDA to identify a suitable space and develop the facility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official added that DDA has also been directed to develop two water bodies and four parks in the village and initiate maintenance of the sole existing pond in the village. Saxena said once Qutabgarh is developed into the first model village, the same model of development will be replicated in other villages. The overall plan for the village includes development of polyclinic, post-office, introduction of science stream in the local government school, LED street lights, new bus routes to improve connectivity and development of parks and ponds. “60 local farmers have been trained at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in organic farming. The district Administration has conducted youth aspiration survey in the area to assess the skill requirement and other vocational guidance required by the local youths for their livelihood,” the official explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}