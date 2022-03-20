L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

Lieutenant-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal has approved the Delhi government’s proposal to appoint Vikas Kumar as the new managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), senior transport officials said on Saturday. The Centre still has to clear the proposal to make Kumar’s appointment official.

Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC.

On Saturday (March 19), the state transport department wrote to central government informing that the L-G has given his approval to the Delhi government’s proposal.

“I am directed to bring to your kind notice that the extended term of Mangu Singh as the managing director of DMRC expires on March 31, 2022. An open advertisement was issued, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the same and a duly constituted selection committee recommended the name of Vikas Kumar, currently director (operations) DMRC, from among the applications. The L-G of NCT of Delhi has approved the proposal to appoint Vikas Kumar subject to obtaining concurrence of the central government. Hence, the proposal to appoint Vikas Kumar as MD, DMRC, for a period of five years w.e.f April 1, 2022, is forwarded herewith in terms of Article 130 of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the DMRC Limited,” said the letter, dated March 19, from the special commissioner (transport) Neeraj Bharti to the secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).

Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

The search for a new MD has not been without controversy as the Centre had expressed its displeasure over having no representative in the selection committee. Only last week, MoHUA wrote to the Delhi chief secretary stating that in the past, the selection committee always had representatives from the Centre, including the then secretary in Union ministry of urban development, the Delhi chief secretary and the incumbent MD, E Sreedharan.

The Delhi government and the Centre have a 50:50 stake in the DMRC. The selection committee, which is chaired by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, was notified only last Thursday and includes the Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot, an additional chief secretary, Delhi government, and an independent expert.

