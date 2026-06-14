New Delhi, Delhi Police will organise a weekly "Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai" at every police station across the national capital from next week to improve grievance redressal and enhance institutional accountability, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

LG's push for public outreach: Delhi Police to hold weekly Jan Sunwai at all police stations

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The initiative follows directions from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and aims to provide citizens with an open platform to raise complaints, seek assistance and share suggestions relating to policing and public safety.

Under the new guidelines issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, Jan Sunwai sessions will be held every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at all police stations.

"Senior officers from the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police will attend the public hearings on a rotational basis to ensure prompt redressal of grievances and strengthen public confidence in the police complaint mechanism," the police officer said.

According to the circular, all complaints brought during the Jan Sunwai will be heard irrespective of whether they are registered on the Integrated Complaint Monitoring System . Complaints received during the hearings will subsequently be uploaded on the portal.

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{{^usCountry}} Police stations have been directed to maintain separate records of grievances received during the sessions, while complaints requiring inquiry or field verification must be acted upon immediately and disposed of within a reasonable timeframe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police stations have been directed to maintain separate records of grievances received during the sessions, while complaints requiring inquiry or field verification must be acted upon immediately and disposed of within a reasonable timeframe. {{/usCountry}}

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The circular mandates periodic review of pending grievances by the concerned ACPs and DCPs. Station House Officers have been instructed to ensure proper seating arrangements, assistance desks and a citizen-friendly environment during the hearings.

"District DCPs have been asked to publicise the initiative through police station notice boards, social media platforms, Resident Welfare Associations, Market Welfare Associations and beat staff to maximise public participation," the officer added.

The circular said that SHOs, ACPs and district DCPs would be personally responsible for implementation, warning that any delay, negligence or casual handling of grievances would be viewed seriously.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.