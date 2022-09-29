Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LG set to take up issue of pending nod for AIIMS redevelopment with CM

Published on Sep 29, 2022 11:56 PM IST

**EDS: FILE IMAGE** New Delhi: In this file photo dated, Sunday, Sept 16, 2018, then Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena launches the unique plastic-mixed eco-friendly handmade paper carry bags on the occasion of Swachhata Diwas, at Connaught place in New Delhi. Saxena appointed as new Lt. Governor of Delhi on Monday, May 23, 2022, days after his predecessor Anil Baijal resigned citing personal reasons. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_23_2022_000247B) (PTI)
Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena is likely to take up with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal the issue of pending approval by the state forest and environment department for permission to cut trees in order to facilitate early approvals for the implementation of the master plan of the redevelopment of the AIIMS into a world class medical university.

An official aware of the matter said that the approval for tree felling was pending for about a month and a half, despite 26 hectares of land in Aya Nagar and 6 hectare of land in Sultanpur being identified for compensatory afforestation and tree transplantation.

Saxena’s office said the other pending matter involves amalgamation of five different land parcels to a single land parcel. Officials said it was a procedural issue which will get completed within a few days.

During a review meeting of the apex committee constituted to facilitate approvals for the implementation of the redevelopment of AIIMS, the LG was informed that 18 out of the 20 statutory approvals from multiple agencies were already in place and only two were pending – permission for tree felling, and the amalgamation of five land parcels belonging to different agencies and handing the amalgamated parcels to one agency.

“The LG expressed displeasure at this inordinate delay that could affect this project of national importance that will bring enhanced and augmented medical services and education to the people of the capital and the country. The LG said that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister, Shri Arvind Kejriwal to ensure early solution,” the LG’s office said in a statement.

