Covid-19: ‘Lift all curbs’, say area residents as Markaz mosque opens for a day

Nizamuddin Basti was calm and cautious on Thursday, as doors to the mosque within the Markaz complex were opened around noon to allow devotees to offer prayers during Shab-e-Baraat, in line with Delhi high court orders.

The high court on Wednesday allowed the reopening of all four floors of the Banglewali Masjid in the Nizamuddin Markaz complex in south-east Delhi a day ahead of Shab-e-Baraat (March 18-19), while also doing away with a cap on the number of people who can offer prayers at the mosque.

The Markaz building has been sealed since March 2020, over alleged violations of Covid-19 protocol during the Tablighi Jamaat conference held there that month.

Residents and shopkeepers in the vicinity of the Markaz called the move to allow prayers at the mosque during Shab-e-Baraat “a relief”. They, however, pointed out that it was an interim measure even after two years of continued closure. Residents said it was time to reopen the mosque without curbs, since all Covid-19 restrictions had been lifted from across the Capital.

Shabir Ahmad Ansari, who runs a clothing kiosk outside the Markaz, said while the mosque has been opened for festival, activity was limited in comparison to previous years.

“Earlier, there used to be a lot of activity during Shab-e-Baraat. The market would be brimming with people. But the atmosphere is subdued now,” said Ansari.

He said the mosque closure and subsequent dip in footfall adversely affected businesses in the area. “Our earnings have dwindled... Unless the Markaz reopens as before, business will not return to normal,” said Ansari, who hails from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

He said losses had compelled several migrants in the area to return to their home towns.

Mohammed Waseem (34), a resident of the area, concurred. “What justifies the continued closure of the mosque and the Markaz? If temples and mosques and all other places of worship have been reopened everywhere, why can’t the Markaz complex be reopened as before?” said Waseem.

Aquil Ahmad, secretary of the Ghalib Academy, situated opposite the Markaz complex, said several foreign tourists frequented the mosque until it was closed.

He said the Banglewali Masjid is associated with Mirza Ilahi Bakhsh, a relative of the last Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar. “The mosque was originally the residence of Ilahi Bakhsh and, hence, the mosque later came to be known as the “Banglewali (Bungalow)” Masjid. Since the Markaz was the head office, many international visitors would come there, but there is no activity now,” said Ahmad.

Between March 31 and April 3, 2020, the police and state government teams evacuated around 2,500 Tablighi Jamaat attendees from the complex, of whom at least 400 later tested positive for Covid-19. The infections at the Markaz led the government to declare Nizamuddin Basti as the first containment zone and Covid-19 hot spot in the national capital.

Mohd Kaiful, 40, a street vendor, said the incident and the subsequent closure of the Markaz created a negative perception about the area. And while Covid-19 cases have abated, outsiders continued to associate the Markaz with the pandemic. “The complex has remained closed for two years now. If it’s reopened, we will be able to start afresh. Since Ramzan is round the corner, we hope that the authorities can reopen the mosque once again,” said Kaiful.

Delhi Police in their submissions to the high court have maintained that they are still investigating the case and the Markaz is a “case property”, as a result of which it has remained sealed.