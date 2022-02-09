Light rain in parts of Delhi, IMD forecasts snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand

Parts of national capital Delhi received light rainfall early on Wednesday morning, which led to temperature going down. This is in line with the predictions made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which also said that parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will receive snowfall.

News agency ANI posted video of downpour at Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road, near Connaught Place. The IMD has predicted moderate intensity rain and winds with a speed of 20-40 kilometre per hour in isolated places of Delhi today.