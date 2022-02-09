Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News / Light rain in parts of Delhi, IMD forecasts snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand
delhi news

Light rain in parts of Delhi, IMD forecasts snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department had forecast rain in parts of Delhi on Wednesday. It has also forecast snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to a western disturbance.
Rain lashed Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road areas in Delhi early on Thursday morning.(ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Parts of national capital Delhi received light rainfall early on Wednesday morning, which led to temperature going down. This is in line with the predictions made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which also said that parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will receive snowfall.

News agency ANI posted video of downpour at Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road, near Connaught Place. The IMD has predicted moderate intensity rain and winds with a speed of 20-40 kilometre per hour in isolated places of Delhi today.

Topics
delhi rain india meteorological department
