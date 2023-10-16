Light rain likely in Delhi; air quality may improve to ‘moderate’ category

Delhi’s air quality is likely to improve to ‘moderate’ category as weather forecasters have predicted light rain and thundershowers at some places.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national Capital on Sunday was recorded at 233, which is considered ‘poor’. (HT Photo)

The air quality index (AQI) in the national Capital on Sunday was recorded at 233, which is considered ‘poor’.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar station recorded poor air quality with an AQI of 262 at 10am on Monday.

ITO station recorded moderate air quality with an AQI of 143 while IGI Airport recorded an AQI of 190.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

According to officials, a western disturbance could impact the region in the coming days, causing rain on Monday and Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted overcast conditions and light rain at a few places accompanied with gusty winds.

Moderate intensity rain is also expected in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, and Meerut in nearby areas over the next few hours, the Met department said on Monday morning.

Delhi’s minimum temperature in the past 24 hours stood at 21.1°C on Monday morning.

On Sunday, it was 21.6°C while on Saturday, it was 21.4°C and 19.8°C on Friday.

