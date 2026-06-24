Light rain, thunderstorms, winds reaching 60 kmph expected in Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting very light to light rain, thunderstorms, and winds reaching 60 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, even as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 26°C and the mercury was expected to go up to between 38°C and 40°C.

The monsoon arrival in Delhi is expected to be delayed this year. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

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The air quality was in the moderate category, a day after a dust storm on Tuesday.

More rainfall was expected over the next six days and thunderstorms on Thursday. The city is likely to continue experiencing strong winds of 20 to 50 kmph throughout this period amid partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 37°C and 40°C. It may reach 41°C on Sunday, before marginally decreasing again as pre-monsoon activities continue.

The monsoon arrival in Delhi is expected to be delayed this year. The IMD’s monsoon bulletin on Wednesday said it has covered Dahanu, Wardha (Maharashtra), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Daltonganj (Jharkhand), and Motihari (Bihar). It added that the conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh in the next two to three days.

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{{^usCountry}} June 27 is the normal date for monsoon arrival in Delhi. “My take on monsoon onset dates for Delhi NCR is between 4th and 8th July. Much delayed compared to the normal onset date of 27th June. A few days of pre-monsoon rains would be there specifically between 1st July and 3rd July,” said amateur meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya on X on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} June 27 is the normal date for monsoon arrival in Delhi. “My take on monsoon onset dates for Delhi NCR is between 4th and 8th July. Much delayed compared to the normal onset date of 27th June. A few days of pre-monsoon rains would be there specifically between 1st July and 3rd July,” said amateur meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya on X on Monday. {{/usCountry}}