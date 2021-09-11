Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'Like 9/11': Delhi's IGI airport on alert after threat call to 'blow up' Air India flight
delhi news

'Like 9/11': Delhi's IGI airport on alert after threat call to 'blow up' Air India flight

The Delhi Police had also received a separate threat call on Friday, which warned that unnamed miscreants were intending to seize the Delhi airport. The cops have launched an investigation into the matter.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport went on a state of alert after a threat call threatened to ‘blow up' a London-bound Air India flight along the lines of the 9/11 attack in the United States. (File Photo)

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi went on a state of alert late on Friday night after security officials received a bomb threat call for a London-bound Air India flight. The Delhi Police said that the caller threatened to blow up the Air India flight to London on the lines of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

According to the police, the bomb threat call was received by the Ranhola police station in outer Delhi on Thursday night, following which the security at the IGI airport was alerted.

“We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London,” the ANI news agency quoted Delhi Police officials familiar with the development as saying. “At 10.30 pm on Thursday, a phone call came on the landline number of the Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi. The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India flight to London will be blown up.”

The Delhi Police had also received a separate threat call on Friday, which warned that unnamed miscreants were intending to seize the Delhi airport. The cops have launched an investigation into the matter and are currently trying to trace the numbers, the news agency reported.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police requested passengers to start early if they are to catch a flight from the IGI airport in the national capital. Since there is a security alert around, officials will be checking vehicles and several parts of the airport compound for any potential threats, which may lead to an unwanted delay for passengers.

“Travel alert due to SFJ's call to seize the airport, checking of vehicles will be done going to the airport,” tweeted DCP south-west Pratap Singh. “Those who have to board a flight from IGI are requested to start early to avoid any delays.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi police indira gandhi international igi airport bomb threat call
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi orange alert: Heavy rain lashes city, adjoining areas

Cops, jail staff, doctors lax in Tihar murder

Delhiwale: Once upon a chai stall

Suspects called Wazir’s kin, confessed to murder: Police
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP