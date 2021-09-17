Lok Nayak discusses preparations to tackle possible 3rd Covid wave

The Lok Nayak hospital will focus on ramping up infrastructure and bed availability to deal with any possible third wave of Covid-19, said Raghav Chadha, the chairperson of the hospital’s patients welfare committee.

Chadha presided a meeting of the committee, known as Rogi Kalyan Samiti, on Thursday which was attended by head of all departments.

During the two waves of the Covid pandemic, Lok Nayak was turned into the largest dedicated Covid facility in Delhi. It is one of the biggest hospitals run by the Delhi government.

According to a statement by the Delhi government, Chadha discussed proper patient management and streamlining of operations at the meeting.

“Preparedness for Covid third wave, bed availability, equipment procurement, infrastructure development are the key focus of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti,” Chadha said.

“The Lok Nayak hospital administration will ensure best facilities in the paediatric ward with doctors, infrastructure and intensive care units, and ramp up the in-house oxygen production capacity,” he said.

Chadha, MLA from Rajinder Nagar, said the hospital is expediting the process of hiring doctors and paramedical staff and that the timelines for purchase of CT scanner and digital radiology equipment will be fixed soon.

“The Kejriwal government is doing its best to provide ample facilities to the people undergoing treatment at LNJP hospital. I am proud to say that treatment at this hospital is at par with some of the best private establishments in the country,” he said.