Lok Sabha to discuss grants for 6 ministries

The Lok Sabha will discuss the demand for grants of six ministries in the second half of the Budget session but the workings of the four key ministries — defence, finance, external affairs, and home affairs — will not be reviewed by the Lower House, officials privy to the matter said on Wednesday.

The functioning of railways, Panchayati Raj, health, tourism and culture, tribal affairs, and women and child development will be discussed, said one of the officials quoted above. When asked why functioning of the four key ministries won’t be discussed, an official said, “It is not necessary that a particular ministry must be discussed in the House. Of the 58 ministries, only six are taken up for debate in each House.”