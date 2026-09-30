Long-awaited Barapullah Phase-III opens; Amit Shah launches key projects

New DelhiUnion home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor and the Mukarba Chowk underpass and also laid foundation stones for Modi Mill-Savitri Cinema flyover and Loni Road underpass.

Home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Rekha Gupta, public works department minister Parvesh Verma, minister of state for road transport and highways Harsh Malhotra, and other cabinet ministers were present at the event. (HT Photo)

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The projects -- together valued at ₹1,941 crore -- have been launched as parts of Delhi government’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Chief minister Rekha Gupta, public works department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma, minister of state for road transport and highways Harsh Malhotra, and other cabinet ministers were present at the event.

The Barapullah Phase III corridor, built at a cost of around ₹1,635 crore, provides a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan, also connecting AIIMS in south Delhi. The new 3km corridor joins the existing Barapullah corridor at Sarai Kale Khan, making the combined elevated stretch to be around 10.9km.

It is set to improve connectivity between east and south Delhi and reduce travel time from over an hour to around 15 minutes, according to the government. It is also expected to enhance connectivity for commuters travelling between east Delhi, Noida and south Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} The project was approved in 2014 and construction began in 2015, with the original completion deadline scheduled for 2017. However, delays in the project also raised the estimated cost. The two ramps connecting the corridor with Mayur Vihar and the existing Barapullah stretch near Sarai Kale Khan have been completed, along with the extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project was approved in 2014 and construction began in 2015, with the original completion deadline scheduled for 2017. However, delays in the project also raised the estimated cost. The two ramps connecting the corridor with Mayur Vihar and the existing Barapullah stretch near Sarai Kale Khan have been completed, along with the extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna. {{/usCountry}}

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The corridor also has dedicated infrastructure -- such as footpaths and cycle tracks -- for pedestrians and cyclists.

During the inauguration event, Gupta said that coordination between the Centre and Delhi government has helped accelerate infrastructure projects in the Capital. “The Delhi government is working with the central government to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Delhi. These projects are not merely roads, flyovers and underpasses, but infrastructure aimed at saving the time of Delhi residents, improving connectivity and making travel easier,” she said.

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Highways minister Harsh Malhotra said the Delhi government got a project completed which has been stuck for several years. “This flyover has been stuck for years, and our government got it done. They could not see such major infrastructure projects being opened, which is why they are going to roads in the city and scraping it off to deliberately prove that these are of bad quality. But the people will not be fooled by such antics,” he said, pointing at a recent incident when an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA peeled off a road surface and showed it to PWD minister Parvesh Verma when he was inspecting roads in Tilak Nagar.

Verma on Tuesday said construction of the Barapullah project had started 11 years ago and it had remained pending for more than eight years. “It will bring major relief,” he said, adding that the Delhi government had followed up on pending approvals and clearances to complete the corridor.

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Meanwhile, the Mukarba Chowk underpass -- approximately 50 metres long, 9.6 metres wide, 6 metres high, and built at a cost of ₹59.5 crore -- comprises two vehicular underpasses and a separate pedestrian underpass. The facility is expected to benefit around 15,800 vehicles a day and allow traffic travelling from Samaypur Badli and Rohini towards Azadpur and Jahangirpuri to bypass the Mukarba Chowk interchange. A separate facility for pedestrians and non-motorised traffic has been built near Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station.

The government also laid the foundation stones for two projects in south and northeast Delhi. The extension of stretch between Modi Mill and Kalkaji flyover will provide a signal-free connection between the two locations and further towards IIT Gate. It is aimed at easing traffic movement around major junctions, including Captain Gaur Marg and the Outer Ring Road.

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The government is also set to build a parallel flyover at the Savitri Cinema junction to provide an additional route for traffic towards Nehru Place, Okhla and surrounding areas. The project is intended to ease traffic movement around the Outer Ring Road and Greater Kailash 2.

In northeast Delhi, the proposed four-lane Loni Road roundabout underpass will connect Loni Road and Shahdara.