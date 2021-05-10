Home / Cities / Delhi News / Lookout notice against Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrator case
A senior crime branch officer associated with the case said that crime branch teams have been trying to track Kalra who went underground along with his family soon after the raids at his restaurant in Lodhi Colony and the Chhatarpur office of Matrix Cellular company
Police personnel during a raid at Khan Chacha restaurant, in which boxes of oxygen concentrators were recovered, in New Delhi on May 7. (PTI)

The Delhi Police on Monday said they have got a look out circular (LoC) issued against Navneet Kalra, owner of Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nege & Ju restaurants in Khan Market and Lodhi Colony, from where 137 oxygen concentrators were seized following raids last week.

Another 387 concentrators were recovered from the registered office of Matrix Cellular company in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. All the 524 recovered concentrators were connected to Kalra and the employees of the private company, the police said.

A senior crime branch officer associated with the case said that crime branch teams have been trying to track Kalra who went underground along with his family soon after the raids at his Nege & Ju restaurant-cum-bar in Lodhi Colony and the Chhatarpur office of Matrix Cellular company last Wednesday.

“With apprehension that Kalra may try to flee the country, the investigating team got a look out circular issued against him. Raids are still on to nab him,” said the officer, who did not want to be named.

A Delhi court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi Police on a plea filed by Navneet Kalra seeking anticipatory bail. The matter will be heard on Tuesday. The prosecution told the court that they are yet to receive the anticipatory bail plea, after which the court adjourned the hearing for tomorrow.

