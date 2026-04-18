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LSR stir: Parents called, allege students; principal stresses rules

Students at Lady Shri Ram College protested against the principal's support for a political platform, claiming intimidation after the administration contacted parents.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:02 am IST
By Gargi Shukla, New Delhi
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Several students from Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) on Friday alleged that after protesting against the principal over the past two days, the college administration contacted their parents, warning of disciplinary action if their children continued to “misbehave” on campus. LSR principal Kanika Ahuja declined to comment on whether any such calls were made and said that while dissent is welcome, all students must follow DU rules on holding protests or demonstrations.

While most students attended classes on Friday, several said that calls made to some parents created fear among the students (Hindustan Times)

While most students attended classes on Friday, several said that calls made to some parents created fear among the student community.

The two-day sit-in began on April 15 after a video message from Ahuja supporting the women’s reservation Bill surfaced on the BJP4India Instagram account. In the video, uploaded on April 13, she described the Bill as a “constitutional course correction”.

Students said their protest was not against her support for the Bill, but the platform used. Describing the BJP4India account as “explicitly political”, they alleged that sharing the message there contradicted the institution’s stated apolitical stance.

Responding to the issue, Ahuja said, “Disagreement is both natural and necessary and peaceful dissent by students is acceptable. However, the Delhi University proctor’s office last month issued a set of conditions that must be followed by anyone protesting or demonstrating on campus... There was no protest on campus on Friday and discussions were held with some students. Normalcy is expected soon.”

Another parent said the call initially made him fear his daughter was in serious trouble. “In the three years that my daughter has been at the college, this is the first time I have received such a call… These students study social sciences—how can you not expect a political science student to question politics?” he said.

 
student protest women's reservation bill lady shri ram college
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