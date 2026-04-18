LSR stir: Parents called, allege students; principal stresses rules

Several students from Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) on Friday alleged that after protesting against the principal over the past two days, the college administration contacted their parents, warning of disciplinary action if their children continued to “misbehave” on campus. LSR principal Kanika Ahuja declined to comment on whether any such calls were made and said that while dissent is welcome, all students must follow DU rules on holding protests or demonstrations.

While most students attended classes on Friday, several said that calls made to some parents created fear among the students (Hindustan Times)

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While most students attended classes on Friday, several said that calls made to some parents created fear among the student community.

The two-day sit-in began on April 15 after a video message from Ahuja supporting the women’s reservation Bill surfaced on the BJP4India Instagram account. In the video, uploaded on April 13, she described the Bill as a “constitutional course correction”.

Students said their protest was not against her support for the Bill, but the platform used. Describing the BJP4India account as “explicitly political”, they alleged that sharing the message there contradicted the institution’s stated apolitical stance.

Responding to the issue, Ahuja said, “Disagreement is both natural and necessary and peaceful dissent by students is acceptable. However, the Delhi University proctor’s office last month issued a set of conditions that must be followed by anyone protesting or demonstrating on campus... There was no protest on campus on Friday and discussions were held with some students. Normalcy is expected soon.”

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{{^usCountry}} A BA Programme student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said calls to parents and apprehension that police might be called deterred them from continuing the protest on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A BA Programme student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said calls to parents and apprehension that police might be called deterred them from continuing the protest on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Our primary demand has been a clarification from the principal on the platform used to express support for the bill. We protested for two days and planned to continue on Friday, but after calls were made to some parents, students felt intimidated. There were also rumours on campus that police would be called if a demonstration was attempted,” the student said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our primary demand has been a clarification from the principal on the platform used to express support for the bill. We protested for two days and planned to continue on Friday, but after calls were made to some parents, students felt intimidated. There were also rumours on campus that police would be called if a demonstration was attempted,” the student said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A few parents who spoke to HT on condition of anonymity confirmed receiving calls from the principal’s office about the unrest, after which they advised their children to desist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few parents who spoke to HT on condition of anonymity confirmed receiving calls from the principal’s office about the unrest, after which they advised their children to desist. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I received a call from a man who said he was calling from the LSR principal’s office. He told us what was happening on campus and asked me to tell my daughter to behave well; else, disciplinary action would be taken in accordance with the university’s rules,” a parent said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I received a call from a man who said he was calling from the LSR principal’s office. He told us what was happening on campus and asked me to tell my daughter to behave well; else, disciplinary action would be taken in accordance with the university’s rules,” a parent said. {{/usCountry}}

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Another parent said the call initially made him fear his daughter was in serious trouble. “In the three years that my daughter has been at the college, this is the first time I have received such a call… These students study social sciences—how can you not expect a political science student to question politics?” he said.

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