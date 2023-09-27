Major fire erupts at PG hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; all girls rescued

A massive fire broke out in a girls' PG hostel situated in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi. A total of 20 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze and rescue the girls who were trapped inside the building after the fire department received information about the blaze in the Signature Apartments at 5.47pm.

The Delhi Fire Services later informed that the fire was doused completely and all girls were safely rescued from the building. According to the preliminary inquiry, the fire broke out from the meter board installed near the staircase and spread to the floors above.

“The fire has been extinguished and around 35 girls, who were stuck inside the building, have been rescued. Initial probe suggests that the fire broke out from the meter board, which is installed near the staircase and spread to the floors above,” PTI quoted officials as saying.

"Things are under control...there is no casualty and all have been evacuated," Delhi Chief Fire Service Officer Atul Garg told PTI around 9.30 pm. "Fire is completely extinguished. There were around 35 girls and all are safe."

It seems the fire started from a meter board installed near the staircase and spread to the upper floors, he said.

He said the building has a ground floor and three more storeys.

It has only one staircase and a kitchen at the terrace, he said.

