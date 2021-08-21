Major underpasses and traffic points submerged after intense rain in Delhi

The heavy overnight showers continued till morning with Delhi receiving 50.4 mm rain between 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Saturday, as per the weather department. The heavy showers submerged major underpasses and key stretches in the national capital, throwing traffic movement out of gear.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city has received 138.8 mm rainfall over 24 hours between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday.

According to the traffic police, due to waterlogging, traffic had to be diverted at several places and many underpasses had to be barricaded and shut for movement. This includes the Minto Bridge (both carriageway), Moolchand underpass, Pul Prahladpur underpass, Mehram Nagar, Rajokri and Dwarka underpass.

The major stretches and traffic points inundated with rain water include Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon (here traffic was moving in one lane), Rajghat to Shantivan, MB Road Khanpur to Hamdard Nagar red light, Rajdhani Park metro station to Mundka, Nangloi to Najafgarh road, Kashmere Gate metro station (gate no.3), Sanjay T-point, Bakkarwala, Chhatta Rail Chowk, Monkey bridge, Iron Bridge and Bijwasan flyover, among others.

A Public Works Department (PWD) official quoted by PTI said the field staff was on the ground to address waterlogging complaints on priority.

“The intensity of rain this morning was high, so a few areas of the city witnessed waterlogging. Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely monitoring the situation,” the official was quoted as saying by the agency.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi on Saturday and said that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain were most likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas.