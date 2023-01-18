Man, 26, dies by suicide at Mandi House station

New DelhiA 26-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at the Mandi House metro station on Wednesday, officials said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security at Metro stations, said the incident occurred at around 1.59 pm, when the man jumped in front of an approaching train in the direction of Kashmere Gate.

“The CCTV observer noticed the passenger and rushed to the spot along with the shift-in-charge. The passenger was quickly pulled out of the tracks with the help of the house-keeping staff, but had sustained major injuries to the head,” said a CISF official, stating the Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) were also informed of the incident, with the police subsequently reaching the spot to examine the issue.

CISF said the man was shifted to Lady Hardinge Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors. “The police are probing further into the incident,” an official said.