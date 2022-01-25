Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news
delhi news

Man arrested for molesting woman in auto

The woman’s mother had clicked a photograph of the auto-rickshaw and its registration number when her daughter boarded it from northeast Delhi around 6am on Monday.
Police arrested the suspect from east Delhi’s Kardampuri in the evening.(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 24-year-old woman, working with a public bank, was molested and robbed of her handbag by an auto-rickshaw driver near Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in central Delhi’s IP Estate on Monday morning.

The suspect was arrested hours later, the police said.

The woman’s mother had clicked a photograph of the auto-rickshaw and its registration number when her daughter boarded it from northeast Delhi around 6am on Monday. That photo helped the police identify and arrest the suspect

During the incident, when the woman screamed for help, the driver panicked and accelerated the vehicle. The woman then jumped off the moving three-wheeler, receiving minor injuries in the process.

The suspect managed to flee the crime scene with the woman’s handbag.

Hours later, the police arrested him from east Delhi’s Kardampuri in the evening. He was identified as Gopal (28), said deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan.

Topics
delhi news delhi crime crime news
