Man beaten, stabbed to death in full public view in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar
NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man was beaten and stabbed to death in full public view allegedly by two brothers in North West Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Friday afternoon, police said.
The incident was caught on a CCTV camera where the man can be seen attacked and beaten with bricks on his head in full public view.
Deputy commissioner of police (north west), Usha Rangnani said that the police control room received a call at 2.15pm saying that a person was injured after which a police team reached the spot and took the injured to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, from where he was referred to another hospital where the man was declared brought dead.
Police said that the victim has been identified as Narender alias Bunti, resident of Azadpur.
“On inquiry, it was revealed that he was assaulted by one Rahul Kali, bad character of Adarsh Nagar police station, and his brother Rohit Kali,” Rangnani said.
Further probe revealed that the quarrel ensued between Rahul and Narender after the victim allegedly repeatedly demanded money for drugs.
“He (Rahul) got annoyed and called his brother in Mandir Wali Gali in Azadpur village and stabbed him with blade and then hit him over head with bricks,” the DCP said.
Police said that while Rahul Kali has been arrested on charges of murder, the police are looking for his brother who is on the run.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics