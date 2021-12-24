Man beaten to death in Sangam Vihar, one held

A group of eight people beat a 24-year-old man to death, and severely injured his friend in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar in the early hours on Monday, and robbed the two victims of ₹3,000, the police said on Thursday.

A CCTV camera installed near the site captured the crime. The CCTV video shows the eight suspects brutally beating the two victims as Jatin (age yet to be ascertained) and Pankaj Kumar, 21. The video shows the two victims were punched, kicked and beaten with pieces of concrete lying by the roadside.

Before leaving the spot, the assailants threw the two victims in a roadside drain, the video shows.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said the police were informed about the crime around 12pm on Tuesday, almost 10 hours later. A case of robbery and attempt to murder was registered on the complaint of one of the victims, Pankaj Kumar.

“Both the injured men were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. One of them, identified as Jatin, succumbed to his injuries on December 22. Pankaj was discharged after medical attention. Since one of the victims died, we have added section 302 (murder) in the first information report (FIR). Two suspected attackers were apprehended. One of them was identified as Ramjan Ali. The age of the other suspect is being ascertained. Efforts are on to nab the absconding attackers,” said Mandava.

Pankaj told the police that they were attacked when they returning home after attending the birthday party of their friend’s brother in Sangam Vihar.