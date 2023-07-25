Man beaten after 2-wheeler drives through puddle, splashes three pedestrians

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was beaten up by three persons when a scooter he was riding accidentally splashed water on three pedestrians in north-east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar on Monday afternoon, police said on Tuesday.

Police said there was no communal angle to the assault (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (north-east), said the man and his teenage sister who was with him at the time of the incident refused to file a complaint against the accused.

Police, however, went ahead and booked one of the suspects under provisions of the code of criminal procedure that empower a police officer to take preventive action. Tirkey said the police are looking for another suspect.

“The third person allegedly involved in the assault is a 17-year-old boy. He was admonished and let off,” the DCP said.

Tirkey said there was no communal angle to the incident though the accused and victim were from different religion.

The incident took place at about 1pm on Monday while the man and his 18-year-old sister were riding a scooter near Circular Road, close to the 3rd Pushta in Sonia Vihar.

The DCP said the man and his sister happened to ride their scooter through a puddle of water on the road, causing some water to splash over the three accused who were walking on the roadside.

There was a heated exchange of words following which the accused slapped the victim.

