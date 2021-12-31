Man beaten with chair, stabbed in east Delhi’s Seemapuri; 3 arrested

A 24-year-old man was kicked, punched and beaten with a metal chair, and then pinned to the ground and stabbed with a knife by a group of three men in a lane of east Delhi’s Seemapuri on Wednesday evening, as an unidentified person captured the incident on a cell phone video, police said on Thursday after arresting two suspects.

The man, identified as Shahrukh (known by his first name) , was taken by local residents to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Shahdara, R Sathiyasundaram said the police control room (PCR) was informed about the incident at 5pm. The caller said a man was stabbed at Ration Wali Gali in old Seemapuri area. By the time the first police team responded to the call, Shahrukh had already been shifted to GTB Hospital, the DCP said.

A case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, and sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Seema Puri police station.

“The police team gathered footage from the CCTVs installed in the vicinity and identified the accused as Zuber, 30, Zafar, 20 and Aditya,18-- all residents of Seemapuri,” the DCP said. They are all known by their first names only.

“Teams were formed, multiple raids were conducted and two suspects, Aditya and Zuber were arrested on Thursday. The third accused, Zafar, is absconding,” the DCP said.

Officers associated with the investigation in the case said it was a case of personal enmity since Shahrukh was allegedly having an affair with the sister of Zuber.

The officer added that woman was married, and Zuber had earlier warned Shahrukh to keep away from his sister. When the latter did not relent, the suspect planned to kill him.

On Wednesday evening, they reached the ration wali gali, where Shahrukh lived, around 5pm.“As soon as they spotted Shahrukh, they started beating him even as no local resident intervened. Soon, one of them picked up a metal chair and hit Shahrukh several times on his head.When Shahrukh fell on the road, Zafar and Zuber pinned him down, and Aditya stabbed him with a knife, first in the back and then a couple of times in the abdomen,” the investigator said.

Police said Shahrukh was listed as a ‘bad character’ in Seema Puri police station, a term used by the police to denote that an individual has been accused of multiple crimes and needs to be kept under surveillance. Police said that Shahrukh was externed on January 3, 2020 for a period of two years. “More than 40 cases of mostly pickpocketing at Metro stations were registered against him in Delhi and several cases were registered in UP as well. He was released on bail from Dasna Jail, in UP, a few days back,” the DCP said.

Police said that Zuber is a truck mechanic and Aditya and Zafar are unemployed.