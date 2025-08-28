Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man dies after being slapped over loan dispute in Delhi, two brothers held

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 28, 2025 05:12 am IST

The body was sent for post-mortem at Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan, police said.

A dispute over recovery of a loan of 40,000 turned fatal in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area when two brothers allegedly slapped a 36-year-old man, leading to his death, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place on August 25 evening when a PCR call was received at Baba Haridas Nagar police station regarding the death of a man after being assaulted.(Representational Photo/HT)
Police said the incident took place on August 25 evening when a PCR call was received at Baba Haridas Nagar police station regarding the death of a man after being assaulted.(Representational Photo/HT)

The accused, identified as Ranjit Yadav and his brother Ramu Yadav, both residents of Dinpur village in Najafgarh, have been arrested.

Police said the incident took place on August 25 evening when a PCR call was received at Baba Haridas Nagar police station regarding the death of a man after being assaulted.

The deceased was identified as Ganga Rai, a resident of Baba Haridas Nagar and originally from Samastipur in Bihar.

Police said that Ranjit and Ramu had lent 40,000 to Rai nearly two years ago. Despite repeated demands, he failed to repay the money.

"On Monday evening, the brothers reached the spot where Rai was overseeing shuttering work for a house construction. Heated arguments broke out between them, during which Ranjit allegedly slapped Rai with force. Rai collapsed on the ground, lost consciousness and died when he was rushed to a nearby hospital," said the police officer.

A team arrested both the accused soon after the incident. The body was sent for post-mortem at Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan, police said. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Man dies after being slapped over loan dispute in Delhi, two brothers held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On