A man was arrested on Tuesday for committing sacrilege at a gurdwara in west Delhi near Tilak Nagar, police said on Wednesday. The accused was booked under Sections 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 298 (defiling any place of worship), and 299 (attempting to insult religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Representative photo)

The incident took place on November 15, when the accused, in his 40s, allegedly visited the gurdwara. After he left, officials from the gurdwara committee spotted damage to a copy of the religious text. They scanned CCTV footage and identified the accused.

The accused again arrived at the gurdwara on Tuesday and was immediately spotted and nabbed by committee members, who called police. He was handed over to them.

The accused was booked under Sections 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 298 (defiling any place of worship), and 299 (attempting to insult religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A gurdwara committee member said, “The committee members learnt about the incident. On Tuesday afternoon, the suspect arrived at the gurdwara and was caught by volunteers. Police were alerted, and we handed him over. The man appeared to be a drug addict.”

On Tuesday evening, around 100 people gathered outside Tilak Nagar police station and demanded the accused be handed over to them. They also briefly blocked the road outside the police