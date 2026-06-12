New Delhi, The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly cheating more than 20 unemployed youths of around ₹5.5 lakh on the false promise of securing contractual jobs at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in east Delhi, police said on Friday.

Man held for duping 23 job seekers of ₹5.5 lakh with fake GTB Hospital recruitment scam

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The accused, identified as Manish Kumar, was arrested from GTB Enclave in Shahdara on June 9 after allegedly evading arrest by frequently changing locations.

Police said Manish, who did a B.Sc in nursing, had allegedly developed a gambling habit and accumulated debts. To repay those liabilities, he allegedly devised a job scam targeting unemployed youths.

According to police, the case was registered on the complaint of Krishan Pal and 22 other victims who alleged that Manish promised them jobs as Data Entry Operators and Nursing Assistants at GTB Hospital on a contractual basis with a monthly salary of around ₹21,000, police said in an official statement.

To gain their trust, the accused allegedly claimed that his father held a senior position at GTB Hospital and that he had strong connections within the hospital administration, enabling him to facilitate appointments, Additional Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Believing his claims, the victims submitted their educational certificates, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and other personal documents to him. He then allegedly collected between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 from each victim as a security deposit for the purported recruitment process, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Believing his claims, the victims submitted their educational certificates, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and other personal documents to him. He then allegedly collected between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 from each victim as a security deposit for the purported recruitment process, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the accused continued to assure the complainants that the recruitment process was underway and later claimed that the vacancies had been temporarily put on hold. He allegedly promised that appointment letters would be issued within 45 days.

However, when no jobs materialised, and the victims repeatedly sought updates, the accused allegedly stopped answering calls, switched off his mobile phone and went into hiding.

During the investigation, police verified with GTB Hospital authorities, who confirmed that no recruitment process for the posts of Nursing Assistant or Data Entry Operator was underway during the relevant period. The hospital also stated that it had not authorised Manish or any other individual to arrange jobs on its behalf.

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Analysis of bank account records revealed that the victims had transferred money to accounts linked to the accused. Investigators found that he had allegedly cheated the complainants of approximately ₹5.5 lakh.

Further investigation is underway. Police have urged job seekers to verify vacancies only through official government websites and authorised recruitment channels, and not to pay money to individuals claiming to arrange government jobs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.